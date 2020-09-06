THE SUBMISSIVE:

Meeting notes leaked to the British newspaper The Telegraph paint a fascinating picture of the relationship between the UK and America during the Trump era -- and also shed new light on Trump's relationship with Vladimir Putin.





The leaked documents are contemporaneous notes taken by U.S. officials "during seven meetings and calls involving either the leader or top foreign minister of Britain or America."





"Trump pushed back hard on Theresa May's pleas to expel Russian diplomats after the Skripal poisoning," the newspaper reported.



