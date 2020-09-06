September 6, 2020
THE SUBMISSIVE:
"I would rather follow than lead": Trump reportedly deferred to the UK on standing up to Putin (BOB BRIGHAM, SEPTEMBER 6, 2020, Raw Story)
Meeting notes leaked to the British newspaper The Telegraph paint a fascinating picture of the relationship between the UK and America during the Trump era -- and also shed new light on Trump's relationship with Vladimir Putin.The leaked documents are contemporaneous notes taken by U.S. officials "during seven meetings and calls involving either the leader or top foreign minister of Britain or America.""Trump pushed back hard on Theresa May's pleas to expel Russian diplomats after the Skripal poisoning," the newspaper reported."I would rather follow than lead," the leader of the free world reported said.
No wonder Nancy Pelosi owns him.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 6, 2020 12:00 AM
