THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:

"Populism" has received many definitions and historical interpretations. Some analysts take it simply as a more active form or stretch of democracy, but this may underplay the existence of very different theories and practices of democracy. One analytically useful definition of populism was given by political scientist William Riker in his 1982 book Liberalism Against Democracy. He defines the essence of populism as a political ideal in which the will of the people ought to be public policy: "what the people, as a corporate entity, want ought to be social policy."





"The people" and "the will of the people" have long been invoked by populists of the right and populists of the left. Carlos de la Torre (University of Florida) summarizes the history of populism in Latin America (see his article of the Oxford Handbook of Populism, 2017):





I understand populism as a Manichaean discourse that divides politics and society as the struggle between two irreconcilable and antagonistic camps: the people and the oligarchy or the power block. Under populism a leader claims to embody the unitary will of the people in their struggle for liberation. [...]





Populists of the left and populists on the right invoke the same will of the people against each other. Populism is the people against the people.





Which brings us back to William Riker, who explained, on the basis of Arrow's Impossibility Theorem and social choice theory, that the "will of the people" simply does not exist. It does not exist because there is no "the people" to have a will like an individual has. The "will of the people" is a rhetorical device to exploit a large proportion of the individuals who are the only reality under "the people." The people's preferences cannot be aggregated into a sort of social superindividual without being either dictatorial or incoherent, which is the essence of Arrow's theorem. Those who pretend to represent the will of the people, from the French Revolution until 20th-century populist experiments, can only be authoritarian rulers, with or without the legal forms of democracy.