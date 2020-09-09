THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:

September 9, 2020
PODCAST: Simon Schama on the Romantics (BBC History Extra, 9/09/20)
Ahead of his new BBC Two series The Romantics and Us, the renowned art historian and broadcaster Simon Schama explores the legacy of the 18th and 19th-century artistic movement on the modern world.
Amazing how thoroughly the Trumpist Right has incorporated every malignancy of Romanticism from emotion to Nationalism.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 9, 2020 6:57 PM
