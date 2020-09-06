September 6, 2020

THE REPUBLICAN TICKET:

On Third Anniversary of Trump Calling to End Dreamer Program Kamala Says 'We Still Have Your Back' (DAVID BRENNAN, 9/6/20, Newsweek)

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the DACA program in June, rejecting Trump's bid to end it. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the 5-4 majority opinion, describing Trump's effort to end DACA as "arbitrary and capricious."

Harris tweeted Saturday: "Three years ago today, the administration arbitrarily tried to end DACA and threw hundreds of thousands of Dreamers' lives into crisis. I want every Dreamer to know that we still have your back. Your home is here, and we must continue fighting to ensure that."

