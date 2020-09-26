THE REFORMATION ROLLS ON:





Murray begins his argument about the American Proposition by rooting it in the Declaration of Independence as interpreted by the statesmanship of Abraham Lincoln: "It is classic American doctrine, immortally asserted by Abraham Lincoln, that the new nation that our Fathers brought forth on this continent was dedicated to a "proposition." That proposition is both theorem and practice rooted in the truths we hold as Americans that "all men are created equal." As such, it is planted in a realist epistemology that there are truths about man's God-breathed dignity, we know them, and we make them the basis of our government. The Proposition has multiple parts that come under stress in different times, and we must constantly prove it to be true. Lincoln vindicated "all men are created equal," doing so most poignantly in the Gettysburg Address. This part wasn't merely under stress, but actively denied with bullets.





Murray's full account of the Proposition notes that we are crucially a nation under God. There is no hint in the American tradition of political atheism, no connection between our constitutionalism and the autonomy of man and reason found in the French Revolution. By stating in our Declaration of Independence that there is truth beyond politics that imparts meaning to our politics, that is, the sovereignty of God, America recognizes the freedom of the soul to pursue truth unhindered by government. Government stands, ultimately, limited by the providence of God. Lincoln's phrase, "This nation under God," is American doctrine at its best, Murray says.





The Proposition receives further content from "Constitutionalism, the rule of law, the notion of sovereignty as purely political and therefore limited by law, the concept of government as an empire of laws and not of men." Murray notes that these are ancient doctrines America has received that were "planted in the British tradition at its origin in medieval times." This formal content undergirds public deliberation among the various communities and groups within America and it must be guided by that deliberative purpose to preserve civil peace and freedom or it slides into decadence.





What should be reached through this deliberative process is a consensus that shapes how the country will handle the political and economic choices it faces. The consensus builds on the Proposition and is not a discussion about ends--free economy, republican government, individual liberty, associational life--but about the means that will best realize these ends. Murray says that when the ends are in dispute then you can be sure that the political order is tottering. This consensus is not ideological or formulaic; it does not produce coin-in-slot, turn-the-handle results. It is also not fixed but capable of growth as new circumstances and factors emerge and demand new responses. Decay of the consensus can occur if deliberation breaks down under the influence of ideological parties or barbarism, both of which make political dialogue impossible.