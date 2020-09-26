THE RARE INTELLECTUAL...:

Gorbachev's affection for Cohen's ideas -- and for Cohen himself -- turned a lowly scholar of the Russian Revolution into an intellectual VIP who sat in meetings with heads of state. Eric Alterman, a journalism professor at Brooklyn College and a Nation columnist who has known Cohen for decades, calls Bukharin and the Bolshevik Revolution "one of the most consequential books of the past century." It realized "the dream of all writers to have an effect not only on world leaders but also on history itself."





But these days, Cohen is better known for his views on a different Russian leader. In his columns and media appearances in recent years, he has become perhaps the most prominent defender of Vladimir Putin. "Putin is not a thug," he declared on CNN. "He's not a neo-Soviet imperialist who's trying to recreate the Soviet Union. He's not even anti-American." The defense extends to the U.S. president, who has had some nice things to say about Putin. "The number-one threat to the United States today," Cohen told Fox News, is the continuing investigation of Trump's ties to Russia: "There is no evidence there was any wrongdoing."





Perspectives like that have attracted the ire of a wide array of critics. Writing in The New Republic, Isaac Chotiner called Cohen "Putin's American apologist." Jonathan Chait in New York magazine labeled him a "dupe" and "a septuagenarian, old-school leftist who has carried on the mental habits of decades of anti-anti-communism seamlessly into a new career of anti-anti-Putinism." Cathy Young in Slate said Cohen was "repeating Russian misinformation" and "recycling this propaganda." And there are many others who share those views, even at the magazine his wife runs.





Cohen's ideas about Russia, which once got him invited to Camp David to advise a sitting president, now make him the most controversial expert in the field. His enemies and friends ask the same question: What happened to Stephen F. Cohen?





When Bukharin and the Bolshevik Revolution was published, détente between the United States and the Soviet Union was well underway. But Russian studies was still dominated by the view that the Soviet Union was a totalitarian state, immune to reform because the logic of total control was embedded in the Soviet DNA. "The Western view [is] of Stalinism as the only outcome of Bolshevism," Cohen wrote.





His book exploded that notion. It showed that Bukharin, a Marxist theoretician and member of the Russian Communist Party, offered a programmatic Soviet alternative to the Stalinism that eventually triumphed. "It was a huge statement," says Eugene Huskey, a political scientist at Stetson University. Bukharin and the Bolshevik Revolution did what scholarly history should do: Use primary source materials to revise the understanding of the past. But it had obvious implications for the present and future as well. If the Soviet Union had become a tyrannical regime as an accident of history rather than as the inevitable end of a deterministic ideology, then perhaps reform was possible.





The book might have remained merely well regarded if not for Gorbachev. For those Russians looking for an alternative between capitalism and Communist dictatorship -- and members of Gorbachev's cabinet were foremost among those who were -- Bukharin and the Bolshevik Revolution suggested one. "During the years of perestroika, many of my acquaintances were literally engrossed in reading his book," Gorbachev wrote in an essay that was included in an anthology featuring 35 prominent Russian political, cultural, and media figures marking Cohen's 70th birthday. "I remember that this book, which in many respects resonated with the social changes of that time, became a best seller in the Soviet Union."