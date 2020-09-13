September 13, 2020
THE POINT OF AN ECONOMY IS TO PRODUCE WEALTH...:
Scandinavia is Socialist and Other Leftist Myths Debunked (Kay C. James, 9/13/20, National Interest)
2. Denmark (or your favorite Scandinavian country) is a prime example that socialism works.The reality is, Denmark has a free-market economy that produces goods and services that the government then heavily taxes to finance an extensive welfare state. Denmark's prime minister once told a shocked Washington, D.C., audience: "I would like to make one thing clear ... Denmark is a market economy."Like Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Norway all rely on free-market capitalism to finance their expansive welfare systems.
...distributing that wealth is a political question.
