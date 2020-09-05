September 5, 2020
THE MINIMUM REQUIREMENT FOR BEING TRUMPIST IS REFUSING TO BELIEVE THE NEWS:
Fox News confirms report on Trump's troop bashing on Twitter -- but on-air claims story is debunked (BOB BRIGHAM, SEPTEMBER 5, 2020, Raw Story)
Fox News on Friday became the latest publication to confirm President Donald Trump's contempt for Americans who serve in our armed forces.The network joined the Associated Press and The Washington Post in confirming the reporting, which originally appeared in The Atlantic.But soon after Fox News confirmed the report on Twitter, the reporting was referred to as "debunked" and a "hoax" on the Fox News show "The Five."
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 5, 2020 6:49 AM