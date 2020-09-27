THE LONG DRIP:





In the '70s, Hammond's songs were colored with political and social agitation such as the Vietnam War protest song "Open Letter to the President" and "Great, Great Grandson of a Slave."





Then, came his most impactful hit. Released in 1973, "Impeach the President" was the Honey Drippers' artistic way of advocating for the impeachment of then-president Richard Nixon during the infamous Watergate scandal (which led to his impeachment process). In addition to the song being especially timely these days, it has had quite the longlasting impact on the music industry. Even if you haven't heard the original, you most likely know those drums if you're a hip-hop head on any level.





Via Billboard:





The song's biggest impact, though, is in the booming drums cooked up by Hammond on the track, which have reportedly been sampled more than 600 times on hip-hop tracks, including on MC Shan's "The Bridge," Eric B and Rakim's "Eric B. is President" Kris Kross' "Jump," Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's "The Chronic (Intro)," LL Cool J's "Around the Way Girl," Tupac Shakur's "I Get Around," The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Unbelievable" and J. Cole's "Wet Dreamz," as well as songs by Nas, Flo Rida, Digable Planets, Janet Jackson, N.W.A, Big Daddy Kane, Aaliyah, Run-DMC and the Jungle Brothers.







Posted by Orrin Judd at September 27, 2020 4:36 PM

