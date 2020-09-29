THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

[W]hat should we make of Kendi's bizarre tirade against interracial adoption at the weekend? Is it racist or anti-racist? Responding to a picture of Trump's Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett, who has adopted two black children from Haiti, Kendi tweeted:





Some white colonizers "adopted" black children. They "civilised" these "savage" children in the "superior" ways of white people, while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity.





The language he employs sounds anti-racist - condemning a real historical ill. But the conclusion one surely has to draw from his reasoning is racist. How could anyone support this continued 'colonisation' of black children?





It turns out that white supremacists share a similar disgust with interracial adoption. 'Not wrong', concurred Richard Spencer. Yes, that is the same Richard Spencer who calls for the ethnic cleansing of America and the reconstitution of the European Union as a white racial empire.