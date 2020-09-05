THE INCEL MILITIAMEN ARE HIS HEROES:

Donald Trump is surrounded by suckers and losers. Every night when he goes to bed in the White House, they're all around him. There is a hillside full of "losers" a couple of miles away across the Potomac River, buried at Arlington National Cemetery. The names of 58,000 "losers" are engraved into the black marble wall of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial only a mile away down Constitution Avenue.





There are memorials to more suckers and losers on the Mall. The Korean War Memorial is just across the reflecting pool near the Lincoln Memorial. It pays homage to the 36,000 "losers" and "suckers" who died and the tens of thousands more who served in that conflict. The World War II Memorial is a short distance away, just off 17th Street, not far from the South Lawn of the White House where Trump spoke on the last night of his convention last week. The World War II memorial





The Vietnam Women's Memorial on the Mall depicts three uniformed women with a wounded soldier, another of Trump's "losers," the kind of disabled soldier Trump has said he doesn't want to participate in any of his parades because seeing such a "loser" might make people uncomfortable.





Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic did us the favor this week of reminding us what Donald Trump really thinks of the active duty men and women currently serving in our armed forces, and of the veterans who served before them. "Why should I go to that cemetery? It's filled with losers," he quotes Trump as saying in 2018 when he refused to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris. Trump blamed rain that day for the cancellation of his visit, claiming that his "helicopter couldn't fly." He claimed that the Secret Service agents who protect him wouldn't drive him to the ceremony at the cemetery. "Neither claim was true," Goldberg reminds us in The Atlantic. "In a separate conversation on the same trip, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as 'suckers' for getting killed," Goldberg reports.





"Losers" and "suckers." That's what Trump calls the men and women who have given their lives in war defending this country and fighting against the forces which would destroy us. He's done it before.