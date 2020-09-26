THE IMMUTABILITY OF ORDERLINESS:

The first part of Cooper's book introduces the intellectual background to Voegelin's claim that human nature is unchanging. Unchanging both because we cannot escape the anxiety that we are suspended over a metaphysical abyss and on account of our encounter with the transcendent, an order not of human making. Stretched between chaos and cosmos, politics is an effort at order imposed to stabilize, its symbolizations a reply to metaphysical precariousness. Political symbolizations--the Assyrian king as ruler of the four quarters of the earth, the Marxist realm of freedom, or the liberal contract--helps anxiety turn to trust. A politics whose symbols invokes the cosmos does this effectively, but there is a cost. It is to the benefit of human dignity and personal freedom that Greek philosophy and Judeo-Christian revelation mightily compounded the complexity of thought (the mind-bending Trinity, a case in point) and weakened the social compactness of cosmological myth.





The second and greater part of Cooper's book is a long survey of paleolithic research told with verve and full of arresting paleolithic discoveries. The majority of the book is not about political theory and is best read as a big data set backing up Voegelin's theory of consciousness. This is part of the book's significance. New paleolithic finds always garner a lot of media attention but Voegelin worried the significance of the science was missed without a philosophical anthropology able to illuminate politics. The question keeps arising to what degree Neanderthals were the same as early humans, and whether early humans were just like us, but the idea of sameness is fraught, all too easily framed by our own egalitarian anxieties. To capture the spirit of Voegelin's worry, Cooper relays a funny exchange at a conference when the famous head of philosophy at the London School of Economics, Ernest Gellner, accused an archeologist of doing bad philosophy, only to have the archeologist quip back that until philosophers take a serious interest in paleolithic science archeologists have no choice but to be poor philosophers.





Like Voegelin, König rejected the progressive theory of history in which early peoples were primitive and brutish. The progressive theory led academics to initially reject as inauthentic the wall art discovered in caves at Altimira, Spain, for the polychrome drawings were held to be too sophisticated a technique for cave men. Worse, since the cave drawings were beautiful by contemporary standards it was believed impossible they could have been done 36,000 years ago. The progressive theory, which posits a smooth glide to ever more sophistication, buckles when confronted with the findings from the Cosquer cave. The entrance to this cave is under the sea and was discovered by a local diving instructor, Henri Cosquer. The route in was perilous and other divers hearing of the discovery drowned. Researchers had to receive diving training and be guided into the cave by French naval divers. Even then, bizarrely, academics thought the cave a fake. The cave sits ill with progressivism for there are clear indications that the original drawings were scratched out by later inhabitants who painted over the original beauty with other beautiful images peculiar to their own brand of magic and belief.





A point made in the book is that contemporary research is tending to think of Neanderthals as basically human. Only in the last decade was it established that humans and Neanderthals interbred and it was long held that the two were quite different because Neanderthals had no nonutilitarian or decorative objects. This is no longer tenable: the Neanderthal Tata Plaque dates to some 100,000 years ago! For Cooper, all this is evidence for the reach of Voegelin's political thought. To my mind, consistent with Voegelin, there is an important implication for natural law and Aquinas's claim that human nature has an original religious orientation.