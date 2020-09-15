September 15, 2020
THE GUY THEY PAID TO TAKE CLASSES FOR DONALD COULD HAVE TOLD YOU THAT:
Trump alma mater says Biden plan would lead to more economic growth (STEPHEN GANDEL, SEPTEMBER 14, 2020, CBS News)
[T]he analysis, published on Monday, found that Biden's proposals on education, infrastructure and health care would largely pay for themselves. That would be in part by raising taxes, but also by boosting wages and lowering health care costs."If you got the U.S. on this path, you would lower the debt and raise GDP," said Richard Prisinzano, the director of policy analysis at the Penn Wharton Budget Model, a nonpartisan group at the top business school. "It is productive spending that Mr. Biden is proposing."
