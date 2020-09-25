THE CALLS ARE COMING FROM INSIDE THE HOUSE:

Attorney General Bill Barr "has brought shame" on the US Department of Justice, a current federal prosecutor wrote in a highly unusual public call-out, decrying "the unprecedented politicization of the officer of the attorney general."





"The attorney general acts as though his job is to serve only the political interests of Donald J. Trump," James D. Herbert, assistant US attorney for the District of Massachusetts, wrote in a September 24 letter published by The Boston Globe. "This is a dangerous abuse of power."