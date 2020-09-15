September 15, 2020
THE BLUE BRAND:
Police Caused At Least 115 Head Injuries During Recent Protests (JORDAN CULVER, 09.15.2020, Undark)
AT LEAST 115 people were injured this summer when police shot them in the head or neck with so-called "less-lethal" projectiles at protests over racial injustice and police brutality, according to a report published Monday.It's the most comprehensive tally of such injuries to date, with about twice as many victims as KHN and USA Today cited in a July examination of how police across the U.S. wielded the weapons to control crowds.But Physicians for Human Rights, the organization that compiled the incidents, believes even its figures are an undercount because its analysis is based on publicly available data and excluded some reports without adequate evidence.
