THE BLUE BRAND:





Though police were initially quiet about the details of the arrest, the Sheriff's Information Bureau later claimed that Huang not only didn't identify herself as a member of the press, but accused her of interfering with a lawful arrest and refused to adhere to commands to back away, according to LAist.





But footage of the arrest shot both by a nearby ABC7 Eyewitness News crew and by Huang herself shows a different order of events.





In one of many videos she posted on Twitter, Huang is seen filming officers following the protesters from a distance for an extended period of time without reprimand.





This continues until police begin arresting a protester and begin to walk him to a nearby police vehicle. Then, at least three different officers ask Huang to back up. In a second video, which Huang says was shot immediately afterward, the camera immediately falls to the ground as Huang is heard repeatedly telling the officers that she is a reporter and screaming for help.









Footage shot by the nearby news crew shows at least five officers pinning her to the ground and handcuffing her. As officers stand her up and walk her to a nearby patrol car, Huang's press credentials can be seen hanging from around her neck. Another video shot by OnScene.TV shows Huang backing away from officers as they grab her and take her to the ground.