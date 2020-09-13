THE BLUE BRAND:

: Frank Meeink was a top neo-Nazi who inspired Edward Norton's character in "American History X." He now speaks out against it--and says members of his old neo-Nazi crew became cops. (Marlow Stern, Sep. 13, 2020, Daily Beast)





In October of 2006, the FBI released an intelligence assessment titled, "White Supremacist Infiltration of Law Enforcement." Though the document--culled from FBI investigations and open sources--was heavily redacted, it reached a number of disturbing conclusions.





The assessment revealed that white supremacists "have historically engaged in strategic efforts to infiltrate and recruit from law enforcement communities"; that many of these white-supremacist infiltrators are known as "ghost skins" who "avoid overt displays of their beliefs to blend in"; and that the KKK have longstanding "ties to local law enforcement." These firm ties between white supremacists and law enforcement persist to this day. Last year, Reveal published an investigative series exposing the police's proclivity for Facebook hate groups and racist memes, and in late August, former FBI agent Michael German compiled an exhaustive report detailing the prevalence of "racism, white supremacy, and far-right militancy in law enforcement" and the federal government's non-existent response to it.





Links between white supremacists and law enforcement have been thrown into sharper relief in recent months following the killing of George Floyd, and numerous instances of curiously chummy behavior between police and far-right militiamen during the ensuing protests for Black lives.





Frank Meeink, once one of the most prominent neo-Nazis in the U.S.--and the inspiration for the character Derek Vinyard, played by Edward Norton in the 1998 film American History X--thinks he knows why.



