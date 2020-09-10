September 10, 2020
THE BILL WILL SAY WHATEVER PRESIDENT PELOSI DECIDES:
Senate Republicans fail to advance coronavirus stimulus bill as stalemate drags on (Jacob Pramuk, 9/10/20, CNBC)
The Senate failed Thursday to advance a Republican coronavirus stimulus plan, the latest blow to stalled efforts to pass another package to mitigate the pandemic's economic damage.The measure fell short of the 60 votes needed on a procedural step to move toward passage. All Democrats present, and one Republican -- Rand Paul of Kentucky -- opposed it in a 52-47 vote.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 10, 2020 2:49 PM