September 10, 2020

THE BILL WILL SAY WHATEVER PRESIDENT PELOSI DECIDES:

Senate Republicans fail to advance coronavirus stimulus bill as stalemate drags on (Jacob Pramuk, 9/10/20, CNBC)

The Senate failed Thursday to advance a Republican coronavirus stimulus plan, the latest blow to stalled efforts to pass another package to mitigate the pandemic's economic damage. 

The measure fell short of the 60 votes needed on a procedural step to move toward passage. All Democrats present, and one Republican -- Rand Paul of Kentucky -- opposed it in a 52-47 vote. 

