THE BEST THING ABOUT TRUMP VOTERS...:

[P]olls demonstrate that Biden is showing surprising strength among older voters throughout the country. Multiple national and state polls have found Biden running ahead of Trump with those 65 and older by double digits, including in a recent Quinnipiac University poll of Florida.





"I think it is noteworthy because it's a segment of the electorate we haven't done well with in more than a couple of years," Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) told Vox in a recent interview.





The last Democratic nominee to do so well with older voters was Al Gore, who narrowly won voters aged 50-64 and voters over 65 in 2000. Older voters are far more reliable than younger ones, so it matters if Democrats are gaining ground with the group. They were pivotal for Trump's 2016 election; he won seniors by 7 percentage points, and white seniors by even higher margins. A few months ago, Biden's campaign advisers told Vox that they considered even cutting into Trump's margins with seniors a victory.





"This is a group that was turning away from Trump even before the pandemic hit, but the pandemic has cemented them against Trump in a way," Monmouth University polling director Patrick Murray told Vox. Murray added that while older voters of color have long been with Biden, "It's older white voters where we're seeing the swing." [...]





National and battleground state polls alike show Biden strong with the 65 and older set. Some surveys show women driving that trend: A recent CNN poll found Biden with a 20-point lead among women. If a similar lead among women holds until November, it could be the largest gender gap between two candidates in decades.





"There's gender gap galore, that feeds everything," renowned Iowa pollster Ann Selzer, who recently released a national general election poll with Grinnell College, told Vox.



