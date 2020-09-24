THE BENEFITS OF ADULT SUPERVISION:

We spoke with Junhyup Kwon, a writer with VICE World News living in South Korea, about what life is like in a country where COVID-19 has been less of a challenge to control.





VICE: Hi Junhyup! Thank you for taking the time to talk to me. Are you back in the VICE office?





Junhyup Kwon: Hi Katie! I still work from home--everyone here in the VICE office still works from home. I currently live in Anyang, which is a satellite city of Seoul, South Korea. Some companies already lifted their work-from-home system, and some companies still let their employees work from home. Many of my friends or work from home.





Before, it was not really common in Korea to work from home, because our work culture puts a lot of importance on the relationship between colleagues. I think that's the biggest challenge for a lot of people, because there is not a big difference from life now to normal life before the pandemic.





That's really interesting to hear. What kind of COVID-19 prevention measures are impacting daily life right now?





Now, the only thing is that we cannot travel abroad, but still, many people travel within the country and go on vacation. In the beginning, there was a stigma, but it has been already more than six months, because we experienced this from February. Right now, there are no big restrictions here--everything is open, we just wear masks and practice social distancing.