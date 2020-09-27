THE ANGLOSPHERIC DIFFERENCE:

Burke placed great emphasis on the limits of human knowledge--on our inability to precisely define or fully understand the complex social phenomena that comprise our communal existence. This was true of his economic thought as well.





Any reader of Burke should know of his aversion to egalitarian levelling: The Revolutionaries' "goal of establishing social and economic equality," Collins describes, "was a futile quest to create a perfect society in an imperfect world." But less radical attempts to impose determinate economic outcomes through governmental policy partook of a similar spirit. For example, in attempting to establish set, fair wages or prices, economic policies overlooked the extent to which the complex fabric of economic life is not susceptible to simple answers.





A market economy can do what the detached statesman often cannot--distill various needs, preferences, and interests in a way that is most mutually beneficial. Outcomes based on the interaction between real human beings with real needs in real, distinct circumstances can capture the "fluid and intuitive agreements, practices, and understandings between flesh-and-blood human beings" that "cold bureaucratic rules" cannot. As Collins describes it when discussing Thoughts and Details,





A free market in grain permitted Englishmen and women to make economic decisions based on their private desires unique to their particular circumstances. The competitive price system reflected the infinite fluctuations of production and consumption. And the preservation of supply and demand laws enabled farmers and laborers to make contingent employment arrangements based on their shifting preferences.... Such fluid activity in the market exemplified the many dimensions of social life that could not be measured by a ruler.





Collins further connects such a view of markets to Burke's broader political thought by pointing to the famous line in Reflections: "The nature of man is intricate; the objects of society are of the greatest possible complexity; and therefore no simple disposition or direction of power can be suitable either to man's nature, or of the quality of his affairs."



