THAT'S HIS BRAND:





Ret. Gen. Mark Hertling on Friday told CNN's Jim Sciutto that many military service members do not think much of President Donald Trump and his views on the military.





In the wake of an explosive story in The Atlantic, in which multiple sources claimed Trump disparaged American soldiers killed during World War I as "suckers" and "losers," Sciutto asked Hertling what he's heard from other military service members about how the president sees the military.





"Well, there's a variety of views, Jim, as you well know," he said. "But the ones I've been talking to, and there have literally been hundreds, have said that this is vile and disgusting."