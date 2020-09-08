September 8, 2020
THANKS, UR:
Syria: Daesh retakes gas field from Russia (Middle East Monitor, September 8, 2020)
The Islamic State militant group (Daesh) yesterday took control of the Dheibat gas field, in the Homs countryside, local media reported.According to the reports, Daesh launched a counter-offensive against Syrian regime and Russian forces in the Dheibat gas field, noting that the militants began their attack with heavy machine guns before storming the field.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 8, 2020 12:00 AM