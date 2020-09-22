September 22, 2020

THANKS, PRESIDENT PELOSI:

House Democrats, Trump administration strike deal to avert government shutdown (Alayna Treene, 9/22/20, Axios)

Pelosi said Tuesday that Treasury Secretary Mnuchin had agreed to "increase accountability" in the farmer bailout fund in order to prevent it from being "misused for a Big Oil bailout." Pelosi also said Republicans had agreed to add nearly $8 billion in "desperately needed nutrition assistance for hungry schoolchildren and families."

