September 22, 2020
THANKS, PRESIDENT PELOSI:
House Democrats, Trump administration strike deal to avert government shutdown (Alayna Treene, 9/22/20, Axios)
Pelosi said Tuesday that Treasury Secretary Mnuchin had agreed to "increase accountability" in the farmer bailout fund in order to prevent it from being "misused for a Big Oil bailout." Pelosi also said Republicans had agreed to add nearly $8 billion in "desperately needed nutrition assistance for hungry schoolchildren and families."
