THANKS, DONALD!:





So much for America being No. 1 -- the United States has dropped to No. 28 in a new report measuring social progress around the world.





In fact, out of 163 countries, only three -- the U.S., Brazil and Hungary -- have citizens who are worse off now than they were about a decade ago.





This is according to the Social Progress Index, which began measuring the quality of life (independent of economic indicators) across the globe in 2011. It looks at 50 well-being metrics -- such as access to health care, education, nutrition, safety, the environment and freedom -- to measure quality of life. And America has fallen from 19th place in 2011 to 28th place this year, despite the country's overall wealth, cultural impact and military power compared with the rest of the planet.