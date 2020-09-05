SUPER ON-BRAND:

September 5, 2020

Person Who Drove Car Through Crowd of Black Lives Matter Protesters in Times Square Released Without Charges (COLIN KALMBACHER, Sep 5th, 2020, Law & Crime)

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) has interviewed the man they believe is responsible for driving his car through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters in Times Square on Thursday night. The man was reportedly released without charges.

According to Gothamist, the car's license plates are registered to "pro-NYPD activist" Hakim Gibson. The Associated Press cited the Gothamist when reporting the same.

