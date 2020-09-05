September 5, 2020
SUPER ON-BRAND:
Person Who Drove Car Through Crowd of Black Lives Matter Protesters in Times Square Released Without Charges (COLIN KALMBACHER, Sep 5th, 2020, Law & Crime)
The New York City Police Department (NYPD) has interviewed the man they believe is responsible for driving his car through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters in Times Square on Thursday night. The man was reportedly released without charges.According to Gothamist, the car's license plates are registered to "pro-NYPD activist" Hakim Gibson. The Associated Press cited the Gothamist when reporting the same.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 5, 2020 6:27 PM