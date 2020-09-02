STILL NOT RACIST ENOUGH, DONALD:

President Donald Trump trails Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by double digits just two months out from Election Day, according to a new national poll of likely voters conducted after both parties' nominating conventions.





The Quinnipiac University poll, its first of the general election cycle to survey likely voters rather than registered ones, found the former vice president with 52 percent support compared with Trump's 42 percent. The survey puts Trump at a notable deficit heading into the campaign's final stretch, with some states preparing to begin early voting as soon as this month and the first presidential debate between Biden and Trump set to take place in just under four weeks.