STEADY AS SHE GOES:

Biden holds at least a narrow lead in all six of the states, which will play a major role in determining who wins the White House on Nov. 3. Here is where the race stands in all of those states, and how it has changed from the last survey:





Arizona: Biden 49%, Trump 45% (was Biden 49%, Trump 47%)





Florida: Biden 49%, Trump 46% (unchanged)





Michigan: Biden 49%, Trump 43% (was Biden 50%, Trump 44%)





North Carolina: Biden 49%, Trump 47% (was Biden 48%, Trump 47%)





Pennsylvania: Biden 50%, Trump 46% (was Biden 49%, Trump 46%)





Wisconsin: Biden 50%, Trump 44% (was Biden 49%, Trump 44%)



