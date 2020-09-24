September 24, 2020
SO MUCH WINNING!:
Attorney General Bill Barr loses effort to block Andrew McCabe from suing for retaliatory firing (Sarah K. Burris, 9/24/20, Raw Story)
In a lawsuit against the Justice Department, McCabe alleged that the firing was retaliation after improper political interference by President Donald Trump."It was Trump's unconstitutional plan and scheme to discredit and remove DOJ and FBI employees who were deemed to be his partisan opponents because they were not politically loyal to him," the complaint alleges.
If it's a court case it must be a ruling against Donald.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 24, 2020 4:47 PM