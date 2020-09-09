SNOWFLAKERY:





Far-right blog The Gateway Pundit has described the protest with the headline "Democrat Supported Marxist Group Plans Siege on White House," while right-wing blog Big League Politics called for its organizers to be tried "under federal RICO laws or under the federal War on Terror."





"I'm wondering if this is going to be a distraction from an even more diabolical plot to overthrow the government," nationally syndicated talk radio host Clyde Lewis warned his listeners in August.





Defamation lawyer Lin Wood, who has represented former Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann in lawsuits against media outlets, may have gone furthest of all. To defend the White House against the "siege," Wood called for a siege of sorts himself: a government blockade of Washington, D.C., and citywide identification checks to ensure that protesters can't show up.



