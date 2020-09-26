SHE'LL BE THE FIRST JUSTICE TO SPEAK IN TONGUES SINCE BLACKMUN:

Catholic charismatics practice forms of Pentecostalism that embrace the belief that individuals can receive gifts of the Holy Spirit.





Modern Pentecostalism in the United States began on Azuza Street in Los Angeles.





Starting in 1909, African American pastor William J. Seymour led a congregation in the city that claimed to have received miraculous gifts from God, such as prophecy and the power to heal. The movement came to be known as Azuza Street revival.





Members of the Azuza Street congregation believed that they had been given the same blessings as those received by the disciples of Jesus. According to the Bible's Acts of the Apostles, on the Pentecost - the Jewish Shavuot harvest festival 50 days after Passover - the Holy Spirit came down in the form of flames over the disciples' heads. Afterward, it is believed, the disciples were able to speak in languages they did not know in order to proclaim "the wonders of God."





In Christianity, the Holy Spirit is the third person of the Trinity and is associated with God's action in the world.





These Pentecostal teachings went on to influence the Catholic charismatic movement that initially took hold in the U.S. in the 1960s.





During a 1967 prayer meeting at Dusquesne University in Pittsburgh, a group of students and professors spoke about special "charisms," or gifts, received through the Holy Spirit.





According to firsthand accounts, faculty were deeply influenced by two books from the Pentecostal tradition, "The Cross and the Switchblade" and "They Speak with Other Tongues."





Similar experiences of the Holy Spirit were later reported at prayer meetings at the University of Notre Dame and the University of Michigan.





From these beginnings, the Catholic charismatic movement has spread throughout the world.





For Catholic charismatics, the central experience is "the baptism of the Holy Spirit." The baptism of the Holy Spirit differs from the traditional Catholic infant baptism with water. Adults baptized in the Holy Spirit have their faith reborn and strengthened by members of the congregation laying their hands on them.





Often a sign of baptism of the Holy Spirit is "glossolalia," or "speaking in tongues." Speaking in tongues refers to using an unintelligible language, which is often interpreted by someone else in the congregation.