September 18, 2020
PROTOCOLS OF THE ELDER OF FLIGHT 93:
A former Trump official dreamed up a George Soros-funded 'coup' conspiracy that is spreading online (Molly Boigon, September 18, 2020, The Forward)
An essay written by a former national security adviser to President Trump about an impending Democratic coup tied to George Soros has swept online spaces popular with conspiracy theorists and QAnon believers, and also penetrated more mainstream publications over the last two weeks.The Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a London-based think tank that studies extremism, reported in a newsletter released this week that the piece by Michael Anton, called "The Coming Coup?" was among the most shared links by communities trafficking in hate speech." This week, the article's main idea was picked up by conservative news sites like the Federalist.
Wait, Trumpism is Anti-Semitic? Shocking....
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 18, 2020 2:53 PM
