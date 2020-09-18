PROTOCOLS OF THE ELDER OF FLIGHT 93:

An essay written by a former national security adviser to President Trump about an impending Democratic coup tied to George Soros has swept online spaces popular with conspiracy theorists and QAnon believers, and also penetrated more mainstream publications over the last two weeks.





The Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a London-based think tank that studies extremism, reported in a newsletter released this week that the piece by Michael Anton, called "The Coming Coup?" was among the most shared links by communities trafficking in hate speech." This week, the article's main idea was picked up by conservative news sites like the Federalist.