Serving in the military provides no protection from President Donald Trump's ire.





Trump has never served in any capacity. He received five military deferments -- one for bone spurs, and four for education -- during the Vietnam War.





But he's repeatedly disparaged the late Sen. John McCain, dragged his former officials, and told four-star generals they're overrated.





In the last few years, he's also started calling veterans who have been critical of him "Never Trumpers," which he has said are "human scum."





Here are 16 veterans or military families that Trump has disparaged.