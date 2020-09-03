PITYING THE POOR FLATLANDERS:

Bloomberg News reported this week that Vermont leads the nation when looking at the percent of people moving into the state compared to those moving out.





An ongoing UVM study is also finding that more than a third of the people who came here at the start of the pandemic are planning to stay.





And so towns across Vermont are noticing.





"I don't ever want to say that a pandemic is an opportunity, because I don't feel that way," said Chester Town Manager Julie Hance. "But I do think that now is the time that we need to start getting ourselves out there."





Hance just asked her town's select board to spend $10,000 on a marketing campaign targeting COVID refugees.