OPEN SOURCE IT ALL:

During the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, as we abandon cities and face-to-face encounters and move toward digital marketplaces, "there is going to be no privacy," Kosinski says. "We are already living in the post-privacy world."





In 2002, the United States began a mass detection program based on the concept of predictive policing. Called Total Information Awareness (TIA), it was the "biggest surveillance program in the history of the United States," said Senator Ron Wyden (D-Oregon), whose Senate Select Committee on Intelligence had nominal oversight. Although TIA surveillance supposedly ended in 2003, after predictive policing had been discredited as little more than racial profiling, The New York Times reported in 2012 that a variant of the program was still "quietly thriving" at the National Security Agency.





Proposed in 2002, shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, TIA was the brainchild of Rear Admiral John Poindexter, a former national security adviser to Ronald Reagan and a major player in the Iran-Contra scandal. Poindexter had been banished to a K Street consultancy until he managed to get back into the Pentagon as director of the newly created Information Awareness Office. From there, he launched a raft of surveillance programs and set about developing online futures markets that could be used to predict terrorist attacks by monitoring betting pools on future events. This "terrorism futures market," along with the divine overreach of his ambitions, forced Poindexter's resignation in 2003. But we know from Edward Snowden's revelations that mass surveillance continued unabated.





The Information Surveillance Center along the Ho Chi Minh Trail has been resurrected as the Utah Data Center built along the Mormon Trail in Bluffdale, Utah. This is where the NSA, in a $2 billion facility opened in 2019, is gathering the data used by "people sniffers" to monitor everything from computer keystrokes to eyeball iris scans. A program called mystic records and archives phone calls around the world. prism collects Internet communications. stingray tracks text messages. As its computers scroll through yottabytes of data, the NSA is trying to interdict enemy forces moving along the world's electronic trails. "The U.S. government," Snowden warned, "in conspiracy with client states, chiefest among them [co-members of the Five Eyes alliance]--the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand--have inflicted upon the world a system of secret, pervasive surveillance from which there is no refuge."



