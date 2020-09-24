ONE OF THE TWO OR THREE BEST MOVIES OF THIS CENTURY:

On a wet September night in 1978, Robert Graysmith couldn't resist his curiosity.





A month earlier, the San Francisco Chronicle cartoonist had received an anonymous phone call regarding the identity of the Zodiac, the notorious Bay Area serial killer. "He's a guy named Rick Marshall," the mysterious voice told him at the start of an hourlong conversation. The killer's string of murders in 1969 had gone unsolved, but Graysmith suddenly had a new lead. According to the tipster, Marshall--a former projectionist at The Avenue Theater--had hidden evidence from his five victims inside movie canisters, which he'd rigged to explode. Before hanging up, the nameless caller told Graysmith to find Bob Vaughn, a silent film organist who worked with Marshall. The booby-trapped canisters, Graysmith learned, had recently been moved to Vaughn's home. "Get to Vaughn," the voice told him. "See if he tells you to stay away from part of his film collection."





After years spent independently entrenched in the open case, Graysmith dug into Marshall's history and found several coincidences. His new suspect liked The Red Spectre, an early-century movie referenced in a 1974 Zodiac letter, and had used a teletype machine just like the killer. Outside The Avenue Theater, Marshall's felt-pen posters even had handwriting similar to the Zodiac's obscure, cursive strokes. On occasional visits to the upscale movie house, Graysmith observed Vaughn playing the Wurlitzer and noticed the Zodiac's crosshair symbol plastered to the theater's ceiling. There were too many overlapping clues. He had to make a trip to Vaughn's house. "We knew there was some link," Graysmith tells me. "I was scared to death."





Almost three decades later, director David Fincher turned Graysmith's nightmarish visit into one of the creepiest movie scenes of all time. It takes place near the end of Zodiac, after Graysmith (Jake Gyllenhaal) follows Vaughn (Charles Fleischer) to his home through the rain in his conspicuous, bright-orange Volkswagen Rabbit. Once inside, the mood quickly becomes unnerving. After disclosing that he, not Marshall, is responsible for the movie poster handwriting, Vaughn leads a spooked Graysmith down to his dimly lit basement. As the organist sorts through his nitrate film records, the floorboards above Graysmith creak, insinuating another's presence. After Vaughn assures his guest that he lives alone, Graysmith sprints upstairs to the locked front door, rattling the handle, before Vaughn slowly pulls out his key and opens it from behind. Graysmith bolts into the rain as though he's just escaped the Zodiac's clutches.