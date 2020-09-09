ON YOUR OWN:

As first reported by WRAL, Bev Veals of Carolina Beach, a three-time cancer survivor, called her senator out of fear that her health insurance was at risk. She has previously faced medical bankruptcy and difficulty accessing care, WRAL said, and her husband was furloughed because of the pandemic. She wanted assurance that she'd have coverage if she lost her health insurance.





But Tillis's office wasn't helpful. While speaking to a dismissive staffer, Veals began to record their conversation, which was provided to WRAL and can be viewed above.





"You're saying that, if you can't afford it, you don't get to have it?" she asked. "That includes health care?"





"Yeah, just like if I want to go to the store and buy a new dress shirt. If I can't afford that dress shirt, I don't get to get it," the staffer explained.





"But health care is something that people need!" Veals said, clearly alarmed. "Especially if they have cancer."





"Well, you got to find a way to get it," the staffer said.





"So what do I do in the meantime, sir?" she asked, not hiding the irritation in her voice.



