OLD MAN BASEBALL:

Roger Angell at a Hundred: Raising a glass to The New Yorker legend--born ﬁve years before the founding of this magazine, and a contributor for the past seventy-six--as he celebrates a milestone birthday. (Mark Singer, September 7, 2020, The New Yorker)
Born five years before the founding of this magazine--but a contributor for only the past seventy-six--Roger Angell has spent his one-hundredth summer in customary fashion. In late June, he and his wife, Peggy Moorman, drove a spring-chicken '97 Volvo wagon from their covid refuge, in the Catskills, to Brooklin, Maine, and settled into their gray-shingled camp on a point overlooking Eggemoggin Reach, with Deer Isle in the near distance. Angell began coming to Brooklin in 1933, the summer before he turned thirteen. That was the year his mother, Katharine Sergeant Angell White, and his stepfather, E. B. (Andy) White, each a foundational source of The New Yorker's DNA--Katharine primarily as a fiction editor and nurturer of writers, Andy as progenitor of the magazine's editorial voice--bought an eighteenth-century farmhouse, with an attached barn, in North Brooklin, situated above a large pasture, pond, and woods that sloped down to a gravelly beach on Allen Cove, on Blue Hill Bay.
The Passion of Roger Angell: The best baseball writer in America is also a fan
Roger Angell, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this weekend, is the best baseball writer in America, and for 50 years he's written from a single vantage point: that of a fan who cares deeply about the game. (TOM VERDUCCI, July 21, 2014, Sports Illustrated)
