NOW THERE'S A TICKET...:

THE MOST CONSEQUENTIAL TECHNOLOGY OF THE NEXT 20 YEARS





Bush: I think it's artificial intelligence and the convergence of big data analytics along with it is going to create an explosion of innovations, the likes of which I can't describe, but I hope I'm alive to see them.





Watson: Are you afraid of the robots?





Bush: No, I think embracing science, embracing technology is essential for our long-term success, but there has to be a way to make sure that everybody can take advantage of that success and right now we're not there. There's huge swaths of our society that will be completely left behind by the acceleration of these technological trends. It breaks my heart, actually. I see it in slow motion happening, and I'm pretty confident it's going to yield social strife that we can't even imagine.





Watson: Who is the most thoughtful person, Governor, who you talk to about these issues?





Bush: The guy on the public square that's been the most articulate is Andrew Yang. I think he's pretty cool too. I like the fact that he is worried about this. His solution, if you could say in a country that there's a basic income that everybody should have and you're empowering people, then, to take care of their lives and you're changing not the health care system but the public assistance system to be able to provide that base support, that's a really interesting idea if you pair it with an education system that gives people the skills to be able to live a purposeful life.