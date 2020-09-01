NOTHING COSTS MORE THAN IT USED TO:

If you're paying a monthly fee for your checking account, the big question is: Why? Make that: WHY??! Free checking is becoming more available every year, and that's particularly true at the nation's credit unions, Bankrate finds.





According to our 2017 Credit Union Checking Survey, 84 percent of credit union checking accounts now come with no monthly maintenance fees. That's a jump from 72 percent two years ago.





If you are one of the few paying for checking, it's time to do some serious shopping around.





When there are fees, they're easy enough to dodge. The survey found that an overwhelming 98 percent of standalone checking accounts at credit unions are either free or pretty close to it.





That means credit union accounts that have fees allow you to avoid those monthly charges if you meet certain criteria, such as having a companion account, signing up for direct deposit or maintaining a certain amount of transaction activity.