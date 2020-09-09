"NORMAL" SCIENCE BEING INDEPENDENT OF THEORY:

In 1962, Thomas Kuhn wrote his ground-breaking book The Structure of Scientific Revolutions, in which he argues that scientific consensus is not neutral and disinterested, but emerges out of paradigms held by factions and in-groups devoted to their own survival. It is, hands down, the single most influential work of philosophy of science in the last century. It's core message, however, has not filtered down to popular culture, because questioning the disinterested status of science is, peripherally, to question the disinterested neutrality of liberal nation states.





Kuhn begins by thinking about the textbooks from which we all learn about science and how they form our minds. He worries that the image of science they present is as glossed over as a tourist brochure.[1] Textbooks tend to praise the achievements of great lone scientists and downplay science as a communal, cultural enterprise. Perhaps most perniciously, because of their aim of getting novices up to speed so that they can understand (and even practice in) today's scientific landscape, they select episodes in the history of science and arrange them in a seamless narrative all leading to...us, scientific modernity. Inevitably, this has the effect of confirming our positivist prejudices; it makes science look like a straight line of progress, only opposed by the forces of superstition.





If you look at the actual revolutions of thought in the history of science, Kuhn argues, this isn't what you'll see. Science is done by real human beings. Its history is a history of fights between groups of scientists not only over particular facts but over method and what counts as science at all. By uncovering the personal and social dimensions of science, Kuhn ushered in the "historical" or "sociological" turn in philosophy of science.





Kuhn's historical studies paint a far more nuanced and interesting picture of science. Its history is more than the history of ideas; it is also a history of real people, with all their flaws and foibles. There is more to science than facts simply presenting themselves to great minds. It is a history of genius and innovation, sure. But it is also a history of cliques, defending theories despite counter-evidence, and dead ends. But these never make it into the textbooks, both because it would undermine the progressive, positivist narrative that is meant to attract new scientists to the discipline, and also because stories of dead ends don't help students learn current scientific theories. Any history that includes successes but never failures is bound to look linear and progressive.[2] Yet the effect, Kuhn thinks, is a picture of science that is pure science fiction.





According to Kuhn, most science--what he calls "normal science"--is not revolutionary. That is, it doesn't set out to answer groundbreaking questions but to slightly extend our knowledge in some very limited domain. Normal science doesn't question its foundations but, rather, works within a paradigm or large set of settled assumptions about its subject matter.[3] Now, paradigms can sound very negative, because their job is to be settled and dogmatic, to force us to view nature in preconceived categories and rigidly indoctrinate students. And this is indeed a major lesson of Kuhn's work. However, the advantage of paradigms is that the scientist doesn't have to constantly justify her basic outlook but can treat some things as settled and dive deeper into nature on those assumptions. Kuhn likens it to a settled judicial decision.[4] In this way, real but limited progress is made.





But there are also periods of science where there is a sense of unease and dissatisfaction with the reigning paradigm. Kuhn especially has in mind the growing unease with the increasingly baroque Ptolemaic model of the solar system. In these revolutionary periods, fundamental assumptions are challenged.





Importantly, this is not a dispassionate process by which the evidence is obvious to all and the best theory automatically wins out. Kuhn's historical study revealed that new paradigms are created not by seasoned veterans of the field but by the young or those new to the field who haven't had their minds ossified by years of thinking in the old paradigm.[5] Instead of convincing the old guard, advocates of the new paradigm simply attract more young scientists to their research program (e.g., they attract more graduate students with an exciting new way of thinking).





And the minute the new paradigm wins out, say, the Copernican model, its rivals are ridiculed as "non-scientific." The old guard is shunned, their work ignored.[6] The revolution does not take place because the old guard become convinced by overwhelming evidence, see the light, and recant. (That is to say, the scientists do not actually behave scientifically, disinterestedly following the evidence wherever it leads.) Rather, the revolution happens when they die off. The historical record, he argues, challenges the positivist narrative of science as uniquely rational and automatically progressive. Science isn't populated by Spock-like, neutral, open-minded observers following the evidence wherever it leads. It is populated by actual humans.