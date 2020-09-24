September 24, 2020
NO WONDER INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES RELY ON HIM:
Steele dossier sub-source was suspected of spying for Russia, DOJ reveals (ANDREW DESIDERIO and KYLE CHENEY, 09/24/2020, Politico)
The declassified footnote states that Steele's primary sub-source "was the subject of an FBI counterintelligence investigation from 2009 to 2011 that assessed his/her documented contacts with suspected Russian intelligence officers." It does not, however, say what the FBI ultimately concluded about the sub-source, who has been publicly identified in the New York Times and other outlets.
after years of arguing his sources must have been peripheral, the Right concedes their value. This gang really can't shoot straight.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 24, 2020 10:03 PM