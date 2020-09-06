NO WONDER HE'S AT 3% WITH BLACK VOTERS (profanity alert):

The allegations: Per AP, in the book that's due out Tuesday, Cohen doubles down on claims denied by Trump that he paid adult film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 before the last election. He alleges that the president said he'd "have to pay" first lady Melania Trump a "far greater sum" if the alleged affair became public, claiming that Trump reimbursed him for "fake legal fees" later.





"If it comes out, I'm not sure how it would play with my supporters. But I bet they'd think it's cool that I slept with a porn star," Trump allegedly said, according to Cohen.





In an excerpt seen by the Washington Post, Cohen alleges the president said: "I will never get the Hispanic vote. Like the Blacks, they're too stupid to vote for Trump."





On Russia, Cohen claims that Trump "loved" President Putin because he could "take over an entire nation and run it like it was his personal company -- like the Trump Organization."





In another excerpt, seen by CNN, Cohen writes that Trump allegedly hired a "Faux-Bama" to impersonate former President Obama in a video and "ritualistically belittled the first Black president and then fired him."





Cohen also writes that Trump allegedly said that the late South African leader Nelson Mandela "f---ed the whole country up" and "now it's a s--thole. F--- Mandela," according to WashPost.



