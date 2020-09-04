September 4, 2020
NO ONE WILL MISS JOBS (OR DRIVING):
Tesla's Gigafactory (Alex Tabarrok, September 2, 2020, Marginal Revolution)
Elon Musk has said that he thinks not of building cars but of building factories that make cars, the machine that makes the machine. [...]Three points of note. The factory was up and running in 10 months. There are lots of robots, in a factory in China-that tells you a lot about Chinese wages and the productivity of robots today.
Your next car will be a Volt.
