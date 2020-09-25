September 25, 2020
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
QAnon an old form of anti-Semitism in a new package, say experts (BEN SALES, 20 September 2020, JTA)
Scott Wiener, a California state senator, has been barraged with anti-Semitic attacks online, including one falsely accusing him of promoting "Jewish pedophilia."A Republican congressional candidate, Marjorie Taylor Greene, appeared to accuse George Soros and the Rothschild family of being involved in a cabal of Democratic pedophiles. On Twitter, she has repeatedly called Soros, a Jewish billionaire, of being an "enemy of the people."On September 11, a Facebook group's post claimed that an Israeli company knew about the 2001 terrorists attacks in advance.These smears have at least one thing in common: They come from followers of QAnon, the vast -- and patently false -- theory that Democrats across the country are running a secret cabal to abduct and abuse children, harvest their blood and defeat Donald Trump.
