NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

Scott Wiener, a California state senator, has been barraged with anti-Semitic attacks online, including one falsely accusing him of promoting "Jewish pedophilia."





A Republican congressional candidate, Marjorie Taylor Greene, appeared to accuse George Soros and the Rothschild family of being involved in a cabal of Democratic pedophiles. On Twitter, she has repeatedly called Soros, a Jewish billionaire, of being an "enemy of the people."





On September 11, a Facebook group's post claimed that an Israeli company knew about the 2001 terrorists attacks in advance.





These smears have at least one thing in common: They come from followers of QAnon, the vast -- and patently false -- theory that Democrats across the country are running a secret cabal to abduct and abuse children, harvest their blood and defeat Donald Trump.