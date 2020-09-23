September 23, 2020
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Trump said Jews are 'only in it for themselves' and suggested they weren't loyal to America: White House officials (Brad Reed, 9/23/20, Washington Post)
[T]he president "has muttered that Jews 'are only in it for themselves' and 'stick together' in an ethnic allegiance that exceeds other loyalties."Additionally, these sources say that Trump "has maintained that Black Americans have mainly themselves to blame in their struggle for equality, hindered more by lack of initiative than societal impediments," while also telling aides that he "could never understand" why first lady Melania Trump would ever want to visit Africa.
Grant the Right their objection to comparing Donald to Hitler: there's no doubt he'd have been happy to administer the Zyklon-B. (Or at least have his dad pay someone to stand in for him.)
