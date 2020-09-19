NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:





Protests erupted in Egypt's Suez city on Friday, local media reported, with dozens of demonstrators calling for the downfall of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi days ahead of planned September 20 call for action.

Footage that emerged online showed protesters chanting against the president.





Chants including "We will not sleep, we will not rest, fall Abdelfattah, fall" and "We are not afraid, between us is September 20" echoed through the streets of the city, referencing a call to demonstrate by dissident Egyptian construction contractor Mohammed Ali.





A number of arrests were made at the site of the protests, according to local opposition television channel, Makameleen.