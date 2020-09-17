NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

The ad, according to screenshots posted on Twitter, has Biden dangling like a marionette from strings that are wrapped around Sanders' fingers with text reading "Joe Biden: The radical left's puppet." Sanders, who challenged Biden from the left in the Democratic presidential primary, is Jewish.





IfNotNow and Bend the Arc said the ad perpetuates the anti-Semitic stereotype of Jews nefariously pulling the world's strings. The accusation that Biden is a puppet of the far left is a frequent one among Trump supporters, who often use images of Sanders to illustrate the argument.





"There's a long, dangerous history of Jews being scapegoated as all-powerful puppet masters," Bend the Arc tweeted Tuesday. "Trump is using this antisemitic lie to spread fear & division."