NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

Trump's statement--part of a broader defense of his administration's coronavirus response--came one day before the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IMHE) at the University of Washington announced its latest projection, which warns that under the most likely scenario, just over 410,000 people in the U.S.--and 2.8 million globally--will have died from Covid-19 by Jan. 1. Such an estimate means more than 220,000 additional coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S. alone during the remainder of 2020.





The best-case scenario, which assumes a near-universal adoption of face masks, is just under 290,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S. by the end of the year--120,000 less than the current projection.





Under the worst-case scenario, which has the potential to occur if public health mandates are eased prematurely in favor of a so-called "herd immunity" approach, over 620,000 people in the U.S. will have succumbed to the disease by the start of 2021.