September 24, 2020
NO ONE HAS EVER ACCUSED THE rIGHT OF UNDERSTANDING ECONOMICS:
Boosted unemployment benefits didn't incentivize Americans to stay jobless, Fed study shows (Ben Winck, Sep. 24, 2020, Business Insider)
In a new study, economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco found that expanded unemployment benefits had little-to-no disincentive effect on unemployed Americans' efforts to be rehired.A new study from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco found that expanded unemployment benefits had little to no adverse effect on jobless Americans' job search efforts.The $600-per-week expansion to unemployment benefits was a key tenet of March's CARES Act. The boosted insurance program offered millions of jobless Americans a temporary source of income as the coronavirus pandemic roiled the economy.Yet the aid faced strong opposition before it was enacted and as some seek to reinstate the $600 buffer. Republicans and the Trump administration knocked the measure, saying the bolstered payments demotivated unemployed Americans from seeking work or accepting jobs.
