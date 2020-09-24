NO ONE HAS EVER ACCUSED THE rIGHT OF UNDERSTANDING ECONOMICS:

In a new study, economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco found that expanded unemployment benefits had little-to-no disincentive effect on unemployed Americans' efforts to be rehired.

The $600-per-week expansion to unemployment benefits was a key tenet of March's CARES Act. The boosted insurance program offered millions of jobless Americans a temporary source of income as the coronavirus pandemic roiled the economy.





Yet the aid faced strong opposition before it was enacted and as some seek to reinstate the $600 buffer. Republicans and the Trump administration knocked the measure, saying the bolstered payments demotivated unemployed Americans from seeking work or accepting jobs.