September 24, 2020

NO ONE HAS EVER ACCUSED THE rIGHT OF UNDERSTANDING ECONOMICS:

Boosted unemployment benefits didn't incentivize Americans to stay jobless, Fed study shows  (Ben Winck,  Sep. 24, 2020, Business Insider)

In a new study, economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco found that expanded unemployment benefits had little-to-no disincentive effect on unemployed Americans' efforts to be rehired. 
 
The $600-per-week expansion to unemployment benefits was a key tenet of March's CARES Act. The boosted insurance program offered millions of jobless Americans a temporary source of income as the coronavirus pandemic roiled the economy.

Yet the aid faced strong opposition before it was enacted and as some seek to reinstate the $600 buffer. Republicans and the Trump administration knocked the measure, saying the bolstered payments demotivated unemployed Americans from seeking work or accepting jobs.

